CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a tunnel fire in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 4:22 p.m. Thursday off Otay Lakes Road near Eastlake Parkway, according to Chula Vista Fire-Department.

Witnesses say they saw smoke billowing from a storm drain and several people running from the area.

Firefighters have asked people to avoid the area.

