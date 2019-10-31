Fast-moving brush fire ignites in San Bernardino; Multiple homes burning

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A fire broke out near Waterman Canyon at the northern end of San Bernardino early Thursday, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Hillside Fire, was reported about 2 a.m. along Highway 18, at Lower Waterman Canyon, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. It had consumed more than 200 acres less than an hour later.

Firefighters got in positions for structure defense as they worked to douse the flames but aerial video from Sky5 showed at least four homes engulfed in flames.

Evacuations were ordered for the Northpark neighborhood and all areas in north San Bernardino west of Highway 18 near the fire.

It was not immediately clear how many homes were affected.

An evacuation center was set up at Pacific High School, 1020 Pacific Street in San Bernardino.

Officials have requested the closure of Highway 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.