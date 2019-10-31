Encinitas residents sound off about 5G towers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- The Encinitas City Council voted Wednesday night to add restrictions to the controversial 5G cell towers that are now in the city, with others planned to be installed in the future.

But residents who say the cell sites present health concerns wanted the city to do more -- at the very least, place 26 restrictions on the towers.

Before the meeting, many residents protested outside council chambers. Once inside, dozens of speakers took to the podium to urge the council to take down 5G towers already in place and to prohibit more from going up.

In the end, the council voted to address a few safety concerns, but not enough to satisfy residents.