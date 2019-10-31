18K still without power as utility starts lifting fire danger blackouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers remained without power Thursday morning after the utility shut down equipment Wednesday to prevent it from accidentally sparking a blaze.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, just under 18,000 residents and businesses in communities including Alpine, Encinitas, Escondido, Julian, Pauma Valley and Valley Center remained without power. Find a detailed list of the affected communities here.

Forecasters said Santa Ana winds with potential to be the strongest of the season would keep gusting through Thursday evening. The winds, combined with dry weather, prompted a Red Flag Warning.

Forecasters' concerns were realized during the Red Flag period: Multiple wildfires burned around Southern California, from Chula Vista and the U.S.-Mexico border to Simi Valley, Riverside and San Bernardino.

At their peak Wednesday, the precautionary blackouts affected more than 20,000 people.

With some precautionary power shut-offs lasting more than 24 hours, the utility opened temporary aid centers where customers can get water and snacks, charge their cellphones, and get updates. Find details on the aid centers here.

In Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric has been held legally responsible for devastating wildfires, leading to widespread precautionary outages in the region this year. An in Los Angeles, officials learned the destructive Getty Fire was caused by a tree branch falling on power lines.

