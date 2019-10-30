Watch Live: Simi Valley wildfire burns 250 acres, prompts evacuations

SIMI VALLEY — A wind-whipped brush fire starting burning near hillside homes in the Simi Valley area north of Los Angeles early Wednesday.

The blaze, called the “Easy Fire,” was spotted shortly after 6 a.m. near state Route 118 and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

By 7:30 a.m., the flames had spread across about 250 acres, Ventura County Fire Department said. Strong westward winds were pushing smoke and flames toward several streets of homes.

Santa Ana winds were expected to whip much of Southern California through Thursday evening.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered within the following boundaries:

North: Tierra Rejada

South: Olsen / Madera Street

East: Madera Street

West: Highway 23

Thousand Oaks Community Center set up an evacuation shelter. Many schools were already closed in the area due to precautionary fire danger blackouts, similar to those being used in San Diego Wednesday.

Simi Valley is in the southeast corner of Ventura County, north of Thousand Oaks and Malibu. The blaze is not far from where the Saddleridge Fire burned about 8,000 acres, destroyed dozens of building and resulted in one death earlier in October.