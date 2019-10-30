Watch Live: Driver hit by train after getting around guardrails in South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A driver rushing to get to work was hit by a train in National City Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police Department confirmed the collision happened on West 19th Street and Cleveland Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Officers said a driver was following three other cars on his way to work when the crossing’s lights started to flash. The other cars made it around the tracks, but when the driver tried to sneak around guardrails, he didn’t make it. Police said the train broadsided the car, pushing 30 to 50 feet along the tracks.

Car vs Train… Train won! Drive is OK only some minor scrapes on his face. The train pushed the car about 30-50ft. If you see the railroad crossing lights on… Stop and Wait! Its not worth it.#commuter_carl #fox5sandiego #SanDiegoCounty #morningtraffic #carvstrain pic.twitter.com/gJGxCbUiFm — Commuter Carl FOX 5 (@Commuter_Carl) October 30, 2019

The man was not seriously injured — police took him in a squad car to get checked out by paramedics for cuts and bruises to his face.

A supervisor with the transportation service was called to check on the train. Service was halted in the area indefinitely. A freight train could be seen passing through the area around 6 a.m. and the guardrails were lifted.