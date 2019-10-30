Breaking News: Thousands without power for fire danger blackouts

Thief steals money from CVS pharmacy

Posted 12:25 PM, October 30, 2019

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday were searching for a man who robbed a CVS pharmacy in Imperial Beach.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at the pharmacy on Palm Avenue between Ninth and Delaware streets, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Fran Passalacqua said.

The thief demanded money from the clerk, who handed over an undisclosed amount of cash before the man fled in an unknown direction, Passalacqua said, adding that no weapons were seen during the heist.

No description of the suspect was immediately available.

Google Map for coordinates 32.584367 by -117.115721.

