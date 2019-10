OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A teenager was reported missing in the Oceanside area Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The Oceanside Police Department said 14-year-old Eesa Cullors was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hoodie with “VS” on the front. Cullors was described as having brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cullors’ whereabouts was asked to call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.