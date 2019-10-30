Taylor Swift to receive ‘Artist of the Decade’ award

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift will receive the “Artist of the Decade” award at next month’s American Music Awards, organizer announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter, whose latest album is title “Lover,” has won more American Music Awards than any other artist this decade. She is also a five-time nominee this year, and holds the record for most American Music Awards wins of any female artist with 23.

Show organizers also said Swift would be performing during the show, “celebrating the biggest hits of her career.”

The awards will be held Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, and broadcast live on ABC.

The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Nominees are based on key fan interactions, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring, as tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019.

