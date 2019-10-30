Southwest to offer daily flights between San Diego and Hawaii in 2020

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday that it will begin offering daily nonstop service next year from San Diego International Airport to Kahului and Honolulu.

Southwest will offer tickets for once-daily service to the airports on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Oahu, with a special offer of $129 each way through midnight Wednesday evening. Flights are currently available for purchase from April 14 to June 4 for Kahului and from April 20 to June 4 for Honolulu.

“We’re grateful for the steadfast loyalty of our San Diego customers and we’re adding a Southwest heading to their compass of nonstop options,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines’ executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Once the airline begins nonstop flights between San Diego and Hawaii, Southwest will offer 28 daily flights between California and the archipelago and 38 flights between islands each day.

Tickets and a full list of the airline’s flight scheduled through June 6, 2020, are available at Southwest.com.