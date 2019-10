HOUSTON — Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg — a San Diego native and former San Diego State Aztec — was named the World Series MVP.

Strasburg attended West Hills High School in Santee and went on to play for SDSU.

The Nationals won their first World Series title Wednesday night with a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 7.

For the first time in history, out of the four major professional leagues, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Strasburg are the first players from the same university to be named postseason MVP in the same season. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/EyOT7blwDi — GoAztecs (@GoAztecs) October 31, 2019

Congrats to @stras37 on being the World Series MVP! Well deserved๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿฟ! — Tony Gwynn Jr. (@tonygwynnjr) October 31, 2019

Full story coming.