Ramona residents face 12 hours of Red Flag, high wind warnings

SAN DIEGO — As strong wind gusts blow through the county, Ramona residents are moving into 12 hours under Red Flag and high wind warnings, some without power.

The conversation can’t help but turn to years past when similar high-risk conditions sparked deadly fires. Karen Ditmayer is one resident who has lived in the area for 30 years. “Considering we all went through ’03 and ’07, it was a piece of cake. We knew what to do, to have water, batteries, flashlights and all of that,” Ditmayer said.

SDG&E’s power shutoff warnings in anticipation of critically dangerous fire weather was no surprise to Ditmayer. She and thousands more like her already went through it last week, when the fast-moving “Sawday Fire” broke out Friday.

“When the fire came last week it was kind of gut-wrenching. I work at the church and we went to call the parishioners in the area that were affected last week. They got out fine because everybody who went through it is all prepped. They know what to do.

About 1,500 people in this small community were without power Wednesday afternoon. SDG&E set up a community resource center at the Ramona Public Library to make sure residents had the information they need.