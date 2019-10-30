Police seek hit-and-run driver who pushed car into hydrant

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a motorist involved in a Linda Vista-area hit-and-run that left three people injured three weeks ago.

The fugitive driver lost control of a black Honda while trying to make a right-hand turn from eastbound Linda Vista Road right turn onto Goshen Street at high speed shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 12, according to San Diego police.

The sedan skidded across the roadway, crashed broadside into a car stopped for a stop sign at the intersection and pushed the vehicle into a fire hydrant. Following the wreck, the driver of the damaged Honda steered back onto Linda Vista Road and fled to the east.

The victims, two men and a woman in their 20s, were treated for various injuries, including concussions, police said.

No description of the driver has been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.