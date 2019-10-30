Breaking News: Thousands without power for fire danger blackouts

Police search for missing 11-year-old

Posted 9:04 AM, October 30, 2019, by

Sebastian Montecinos, 11, went missing overnight.

SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday sought public help to find an 11-year- old boy who went missing from a park in the Fairmount Village area.

Sebastian Montecinos was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Henwood Park, 4455 Wightman Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He is Hispanic, 4-feet-11, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Champion T-shirt, dark blue pants and black shoes. He was carrying a burgundy backpack with a leather bottom.

“Due to Montecinos’ age and having no history of running away he is considered at risk,” SDPD officials said.

Anyone with information about Montecinos’ whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

