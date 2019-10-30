Police ID La Jolla man who died after crashing into 2 vehicles

DEL MAR, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday identified a 76-year-old man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Del Mar.

Paul Edward Palmer of La Jolla was driving a Honda CRV northbound around 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Camino Del Mar when he crossed into the southbound lanes, where his vehicle sideswiped a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 39-year-old woman, officials said.

The vehicle then continued southbound and struck a Toyota Previa minivan head-on with a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman inside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man and woman in the Previa were taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with major injuries. The woman in the Rav4 was not hurt.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, authorities said.