Pedestrian killed trying to beat train across track, investigators say

Posted 2:50 PM, October 30, 2019, by

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Leucadia Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported shortly before 6:50 a.m. on the tracks at Leucadia Boulevard and North Coast Highway 101, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Jason Vickery said.

Investigators believe the pedestrian, whose age and gender were not immediately available, attempted to cross the tracks while the crossing arms were down and was struck by the train, Vickery said.

North County Transit officials implemented a “bus bridge” to help passengers get to their destinations while train service was halted.

The tracks were reopened between the Poinsettia and Encinitas stations by 8:35 a.m., but North County Transit officials warned that delays were still possible due to restricted speed through Leucadia.

