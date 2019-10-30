Nursery fined for contaminating nearby creek

SAN DIEGO — The California State Water Resources Control Board announced Wednesday that a Fallbrook commercial nursery was fined $18,132 for violating local wastewater discharge requirements for commercial agriculture businesses.

The San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, a regional partner agency of the state board, inspected Hines Growers Inc. in February, during which staff members observed waste with high quantities of nitrogen and phosphorous discharged into Rainbow Creek from a malfunctioning water recycling system.

Board inspectors also found violations of local waste discharge rules in the nursery’s water quality protection plan, which is required for commercial plant growers.

“The high nutrient loads contributed to pollution that jeopardizes the downstream ecosystem by causing excessive algal growth and occasionally even fish kills,” said Chiara Clemente, the board’s enforcement coordinator. “As the largest agricultural operator in the area, with over 200 acres of irrigated land, Hines Growers has an opportunity to be a leader by satisfying the water quality requirements and maintaining effective management measures to reduce harmful discharges.”

The board adopted guidelines in 2005 to reduce pollutants in the creek, which has dealt with increased levels of elements like nitrogen and phosphorus for years. The high concentration can lead to an increased development of algae, negatively affecting nearby ecosystems and harming aquatic plants and animals.

“The water board intends to strictly enforce agricultural regulations in the Rainbow Valley,” said Christina Arias, one of the board’s water resource control engineers. “Inspectors will be reviewing growers’ water quality protection plans and onsite management measures to ensure that the measures being implemented adequately protect water quality.”