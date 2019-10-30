× Harrah’s Resort closes due to fire prevention power outage

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. – Harrah’s Resort Southern California closed on Wednesday until further notice after having power cut off as a fire prevention measure.

The resort, located in Valley Center, released the following statement:

“Due to the high wind warning and mandatory power outages in the area, Harrah’s Resort SoCal will be closed to guests and teammates on Wednesday, October 30 until further notice. The safety and security of our guests and teammates is our highest priority. All guests who were due to arrive on property this afternoon are being advised and will be notified by the Harrah’s Resort SoCal team as soon as possible. We are waiving cancellation and change fees for stays with arrivals from October 30 until power is restored. In the meantime, there will be a mandatory precautionary closure of the property and current guests will be offered a refund. We look forward to welcoming guests and teammates back to the property when the power is restored. Any guests or travel partners requiring further information should contact Harrah’s Resort SoCal at 760-751-3100 for assistance.”

More than 25,000 utility customers were left without power around San Diego County Wednesday after SDG&E cut off power because of fierce Santa Ana winds. The utility shut down power to reduce the chance of faulty or wind-damaged equipment sparking a wildfire during the dangerous wind conditions. As of 2 p.m., thousands of residents and businesses in communities including El Cajon, Escondido, Fallbrook, Alpine, Ramona, Julian, Valley Center, Poway and Campo were without power.