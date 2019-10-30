Escondido man charged with Riverside woman’s murder

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A 21-year-old Escondido man was charged with murder in Riverside County Wednesday for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman in Palm Desert.

Richard Colin Holbrook, who’s also charged with a sentencing enhancement allegation of using a weapon during a felony, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call found Nicole Henderson with “significant trauma” to her body around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 45200 block of Panorama Drive in Palm Desert. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Holbrook near the intersection of Sunrise Lane and Abronia Trail, a few blocks from where Henderson was found dead. He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that investigators are awaiting results of an exam from the Riverside County coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Officials have not commented on a suspected motive for the slaying.