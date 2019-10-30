Brush fire threatens structures in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A brush fire that broke out Wednesday night in Chula Vista is threatening structures, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday near Faivre Street.

Police shut down Hollister Street between Main Street and Palm Avenue.

Nearby structures are threatened, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials confirm.

The fire broke out just hours after crews knocked down another brush fire off northbound Interstate 805 and E Street in Chula Vista.

No further information was immediately available.

