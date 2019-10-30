More than 16K without power, schools closed for fire danger blackouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- More than 16,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers started their days without power Wednesday as the utility prepared for another round of extreme fire danger.

Forecasters said Santa Ana winds with potential to be the strongest of the season would begin gusting overnight and last through Thursday evening. The winds, combined with dry weather, prompted a Red Flag Warning.

As utilities across the state have done this fire season, SDG&E began shutting down power to reduce the likelihood of faulty or damaged equipment sparking a wildfire.

As of 7:30 a.m., 16,663 residents and businesses in communities including Alpine, Ramona, Julian and Valley Center were without power. Find a detailed list of the affected communities here.

The utility warned as many as 40,869 residents and businesses could lose electricity during the Red Flag period. When the utility used precautionary power shutoffs around the county last week, nearly 20,000 residents and businesses were without power at the shutdown's peak.

In Los Angeles this week, officials learned the destructive Getty Fire was caused by a tree branch falling on power lines. In Northern California, Pacific Gas & Electric has been held legally responsible for devastating wildfires.

SDG&E will provide updated notifications to customers within 24 hours of an anticipated power shutoff and again within one to four hours of a shutoff. The utility advised those who receive the notification to be prepared, making sure they have such emergency supplies as water, food, flashlights, extra batteries and cellphone battery packs.

Should any precautionary power shut-off last for more than 24 hours, the utility plans to open temporary aid centers where customers can get water and snacks, charge their cellphones, and get updates.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts here.

The following communities could be affected:

Alpine

Boulevard

Campo

Descanso

Dulzura

El Cajon (portions of)

Encinitas (portions of)

Escondido (portions of)

Jacumba

Jamul (portions of)

Julian

Lakeside (portions of)

Mount Laguna

Pala

Palomar Mountain

Pauma Valley

Pine Valley

Potrero

Poway

Ramona

Ranchita

Rancho Bernardo (portions of)

Rancho Santa Fe (portions of)

San Clemente (unincorporated area east of)

San Juan Capistrano (unincorporated area east of)

San Marcos (portions of)

Santa Ysabel

Valley Center (portions of)

Warner Springs

The following school districts will be closed on Wednesday in anticipation of power shut-offs:

Dehesa School District

Julian Union High School District

Julian Union School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Rancho Santa Fe School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

The following schools will also be closed:

Escondido Union School District: Conway Elementary

Escondido Union High School District: Del Lago Academy

San Marcos Unified School District: Double Peak, San Elijo Elementary and San Elijo Middle School

SDG&E will open community resource centers for residents without power from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:

Descanso Branch Library: 9545 River Dr, Descanso, CA 91916

Whispering Winds Catholic Camp: 17606 Harrison Park Road, Julian, CA 92036

Potrero Community Center: 24550 Hwy 94, Potrero, CA 91963

Pine Valley Improvement Club: 28890 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

Dulzura Community Center: 1136 Community Building Road, Dulzura, CA 91917

Warner Springs Resource Center: 30950 CA-79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

Lake Morena Community Church: 29765 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906

Two community information centers will provide up-to-date information and will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:

Ramona Branch Library, 1275 Main Street, Ramona, CA 92065

Valley Center Branch Library, 29200 Cole Grade Road, Valley, Center CA 92082