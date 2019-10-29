Tijuana mayor says 71 houses burned in recent fires

Posted 8:04 AM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13AM, October 29, 2019
Data pix.

TIJUANA, Mexico -- The mayor of Tijuana says 71 houses burned last week in fires just south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Local officials believe gusty Santa Ana winds and residents burning trash were key factors in creating the destructive fires, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

At least eight fires swept across cities in Baja California Friday, killing at least three people and burning hundreds of homes and buildings, according to the newspaper. Other blazes burned in Tecate, Rosarito and Ensenada.

“This is the strongest Santa Ana wind-related fires ever to strike Baja California in its history, due to the number of cities and houses affected and the number of people that have perished,” Baja California’s Director of Civil Protection Antonio Rosquillas told the U-T.

Related Story
3 dead in Baja California wildfires

Ahead of what could be the strongest winds of the season to lash San Diego and Baja California, Tijuana's government urged residents not to burn trash.

“Although there are declarations that affirm the fires are due to winds and climate change ... neglect and negligence have also been the cause of these fires,” Jorge Alberto Ayón Monsalve, the city's Secretary of Public Safety and Citizen Protection, told the U-T.

Read Wendy Fry's full report here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.