× Supervisors OK new mental health facility in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO — In what was praised as a major collaborative effort, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a behavioral health facility in Hillcrest, as part of a greater regional program.

When completed, the Central Region Behavioral Health Hub will offer multiple services like crisis stabilization, inpatient and intensive outpatient care — via partnerships with long-term behavioral and mental healthcare facilities — to ensure patients regain stability.

According to county documents, the project has a one-time cost of $110 million to $115 million.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on Monday announced that county-owned property was deemed feasible as the site for a behavioral health facility.

Fletcher first proposed redeveloping the dilapidated property at 4308 Third Ave. into a behavioral health center in March, and the county has been conducting a feasibility study since then.

“The Board of Supervisors today voted to accept the feasibility report on the Central Behavioral Health Hub and in favor of proceeding with advancing partnership discussions with UC San Diego Health and Scripps Health,” Fletcher said. “This model of care is envisioned to co-locate a range of mental health and substance abuse services at a single facility to service people in need. The hub will continue us down the path to creating a coordinated, integrated, regional behavioral health system.”

The 7.24-acre parcel of land has been vacant for roughly 10 years and was once a potential site for a luxury apartment complex.

The facility would provide behavioral health support from UC San Diego Health and Scripps Health through a partnership with San Diego County.

Fletcher said he hopes to have a final agreement between the county, UCSD Health and Scripps Health in place by January to begin the process of building the facility.