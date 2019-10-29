× San Diego gas prices fall for 22nd day in a row

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 22nd consecutive day, falling eight-tenths of a cent to $4.021.

The average price of self-serve, regular gas has dropped 18.5 cents over the past 22 days, including a half-cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreases follow a run of 19 increases in 21 days, which pushed the average price to its highest level since July 20, 2015.

The average price is 8.8 cents less than one week ago and 3 cents less than one month ago, but 21 cents higher than one year ago.