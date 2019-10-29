× Guard shoots man at Navy hospital checkpoint

SAN DIEGO — A security guard at the Naval Medical Center in Balboa Park shot a man who drove past a security checkpoint.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson said after the driver blew through the checkpoint, guards caught up to the car and got them to stop. But when the driver got out, there was some kind of argument, leading to a struggle and a guard opening fire.

The man was shot at least once, according to the Navy. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation.