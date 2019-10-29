Guard shoots man at Navy hospital checkpoint

Posted 5:39 AM, October 29, 2019, by

Crime scene tape spans the checkpoint at Naval Medical Center in Balboa Park after guards shot a man who drove through without stopping.

SAN DIEGO — A security guard at the Naval Medical Center in Balboa Park shot a man who drove past a security checkpoint.

A U.S. Navy spokesperson said after the driver blew through the checkpoint, guards caught up to the car and got them to stop. But when the driver got out, there was some kind of argument, leading to a struggle and a guard opening fire.

The man was shot at least once, according to the Navy. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.