Earthquake near Ramona felt around county

SAN DIEGO -- An earthquake in rural northeast San Diego County could be felt around the region Tuesday morning.

The temblor hit around 9:20 a.m. and was measured with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6, according to United States Geological Survey. The quake struck near Lake Henshaw, northeast of Ramona, about 6 miles beneath the surface.

Viewers from Ramona, El Cajon, Escondido, Santee, Fletcher Hills, Serra Mesa, Rancho Peñasquitos, Lakeside, Spring Valley, Carmel Mountain and other San Diego communities told FOX 5 they felt the shaking.

Most people described the quake as a "quick jolt." One Twitter user even said they felt the quake after seeking safety in San Diego from California wildfires:

Yes I had to evacuate so I came down to the condo in San Diego only to be woken up this morning by an earthquake. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Darnell de Palma (@darnelldepalma1) October 29, 2019

Geologist Pat Abbott told FOX 5 the quake occurred along the Elsinore Fault Zone, which runs from Julian up to Lake Elsinore and further north.

"There's always the chance it was a foreshock but the odds are overwhelming that this 3.6 was an (earthquake) just by itself," Abbott said.