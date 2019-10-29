× Dog dies in North Park house fire

SAN DIEGO — A house fire in North Park displaced one person Tuesday, caused about $200,000 worth of damage and killed the resident’s dog.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 1 p.m. in the 2100 block of Boundary Street, near Juniper Street and state Route 15, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“Firefighters saw light smoke from (a) vent in the front of the home and the front door when they arrived,” SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

While extinguishing the flames, firefighters found a stricken dog, Munoz said. Despite their efforts to resuscitate it, the animal died, but four other pets inside the house when the blaze broke out survived.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced resident arrange for emergency shelter.

The cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $150,000 in structural damages and destroyed about $50,000 worth of contents, was under investigation.