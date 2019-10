SAN DIEGO — Utility crews worked to repair a gas leak in La Jolla Tuesday morning.

The natural gas leak was reported on Muirlands Drive just south of Nautilus Street around 10:30 a.m.

San Diego Gas & Electric handled repairs while firefighters helped direct traffic and stood by for any medical or evacuation needs. The site of the gas leak appeared to be a front yard under construction.

SDFD is working a .Nat Gas Leak Broken/Blowing at 6730 Muirlands Dr. The call was received on 10/29/2019 at 10:34:28 AM and unit(s) arrived at 10:39:30 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/WnrNoybqqA #FS19165263 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) October 29, 2019

