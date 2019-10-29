Brush fire burns 4 acres in Ramona

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire burned through four acres of Ramona early Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire reported the blaze around 1 p.m. It was burning off Hanson Lane and Willow Road in the rural town, which is located in northeast San Diego County.

The fire was growing at a “moderate” pace and had covered about four acres by 1:15 p.m., Cal Fire said. By 1:30 p.m., crews had already stopped the flames from spreading further.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of 300 Hanson Lane in Ramona. pic.twitter.com/XFuNXqQr0j — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 29, 2019

Firefighters planned to stay in the area for about two hours to make sure the fire did not flare up again, Cal Fire said.

The blaze came less than a week after the Sawday Fire burned about 100 acres in the area. It took 150 firefighters and multiple water-dropping aircraft to stop the wind-fueled wildfire, which prompted evacuations for about 170 people.

San Diego will be under a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger Tuesday night through Thursday evening, brought on by dry conditions and what could be the strongest Santa Ana winds of the season.