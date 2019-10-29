Flames break out along Mission Valley freeway

SAN DIEGO — A small brush fire burned near the freeway in Mission Valley Tuesday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue reported the burning vegetation off Camino De La Reina, near the interchange between state Route 163 and Interstate 8, around 1 p.m.

Officials did not immediately report a size for the fire, but FOX 5 arrived to find firefighters already dousing the flames, which did not appear to spread quickly.

San Diego will be under a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger Tuesday night through Thursday evening, brought on by dry conditions and what could be the strongest Santa Ana winds of the season.