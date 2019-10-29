× Actor and comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

SAN DIEGO — Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died, his family says. He was 77.

The following tweet was posted to Witherspoon’s Twitter account Tuesday night:

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family”

Witherspoon is best known for “Friday,” “Next Friday” and “Little Man,” according to IMDb.