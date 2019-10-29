Actor and comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77

Posted 10:47 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52PM, October 29, 2019

Actor John Witherspoon arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Hancock," June 30, 2008 at Grauman?s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died, his family says. He was 77.

The following tweet was posted to Witherspoon’s Twitter account Tuesday night:

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever. – The Witherspoon Family”

Witherspoon is best known for “Friday,” “Next Friday” and “Little Man,” according to IMDb.

