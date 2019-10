LONG BEACH, Calif. — Three men were killed and nine people were wounded Tuesday night in a shooting at a home in Long Beach, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 10:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of 7th Street, according to a tweet by Long Beach Fire Department.

The nine wounded victims were taken to local hospitals, the department said. Five of those patients required immediate medical attention.

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019

