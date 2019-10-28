Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Mira Mesa

Posted 7:10 AM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08AM, October 28, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed when they were hit by a driver in Mira Mesa early Monday.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Black Mountain Road. Police said the pedestrian was killed but did not share further details about their injuries.

Mira Mesa Boulevard was closed in the area while traffic investigators went through the scene.

Police said the crash was not a hit-and-run.

SkyFOX flew over the area:

An original version of this article said the person killed was a bicyclist. It has been updated to clarify the person was on foot when they were hit.

