UCSD Health opens express clinic in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego Health announced Monday that it opened a clinic in Eastlake in an effort to make healthcare available countywide.

The clinic will be open 12 hours per day, seven days a week, and offer express care for common issues like coughs, colds, minor fractures and sprains and check-ups for youth camps or schools. Later this year, the clinic will also add primary care options.

“We have been expanding into neighborhoods from North County to East County to ensure that we are there when our patients — and our own team members — need us,” UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent said. “Whether it’s for a routine physical or something more complex, with more locations and more doctors, patients have more options for same-day care, urgent care or primary care that’s closer to home.”

In the past year, UCSD Health has opened clinics in Rancho Bernardo and Encinitas and has plans to open more express and primary care facilities over the next four years, particularly along public transit lines for easier access. UCSD Health services are managed via one medical record across all facilities.

“Providing the most extraordinary care is our priority and hearing from our patients allows us to improve processes and experiences in our hospital system,” said UCSD Health Physician Group CEO Christopher Kane. “Their voices are the ones that matter the most.”

A full list of UCSD Health clinic locations can be found at health.ucsd.edu/locations/Pages/default.aspx, or call 858-657-7000.