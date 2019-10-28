‘Sail sober’: Owner arrested after beaching boat in OB

SAN DIEGO — A boater was arrested after their vessel ran aground in Ocean Beach, and the boat remained on shore Monday morning.

The sailboat got stuck on the beach near Lifeguard Tower Two around 7 p.m. Sunday evening, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed. “The owner was not cooperative and was taken into custody by (police),” fire officials explained.

@SDLifeguards are dealing with an aground vessel at OB from an overnight incident. Reminder to boaters: sail sober! pic.twitter.com/A7h96Y73k5 — San Diego Lifeguards (@SDLifeguards) October 28, 2019

San Diego Police Department did not immediately share details on why the person was arrested, but lifeguards posted a photo of the beached boat with a caption that read in part, “Reminder to boaters: sail sober!”

SDFD said the owner was trying to arrange for a salvage company to remove the boat.

No one was injured in the incident.