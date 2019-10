Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A rideshare driver's car was struck by gunfire Monday night on a freeway near the College Area.

The driver told FOX 5 that he was traveling on northbound Interstate 15 and approaching the transition ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 when shortly after 8 p.m., he heard a loud noise. He turned around and saw that the back window had been shot out.

He pulled onto the San Diego State University campus and called 911.

The man was not injured.

California Highway Patrol is investigating.