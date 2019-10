OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is considered at-risk.

Morgan Fields is described as white, 5’1″ and 90 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with maroon triangles on the back, ripped jeans and checkered Vans.

She was last seen riding a skateboard towards Mance Buchanon Park.

Anyone who sees her should call Oceanside police.