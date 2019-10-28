Man pleads guilty in parking lot shooting that killed 2

Posted 6:52 PM, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54PM, October 28, 2019
Data pix.

SAN DIEGO -- A 21-year-old man entered guilty pleas in connection with the 2015 shooting deaths of two men in their 20s in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, a Superior Court official said Monday.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at a parking lot of the Colina Del Sol neighborhood.

Leiga X. Tauiliili pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of mayhem, according to the court. Deon Fontaine Peterson, 28, and Joseph Anthony Ponder, 26, were shot multiple times about 12:20 a.m. Nov. 1, 2015.

The victims were sitting inside a car parked outside the store on El Cajon Boulevard near 52nd Street, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers. A woman who also was in the car suffered a non-life-threatening bullet wound, while a fourth vehicle occupant was not injured.

Although Tauiliili was a juvenile when the crime took place, the District Attorney's Office tried him as an adult, an official said. A sentencing hearing for Tauiliili is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.757242 by -117.082940.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.