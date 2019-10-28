Faith leaders arrested at border protest found not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Four people who were arrested last year while protesting what they call the militarization of the border were found not guilty of all charges Monday.

The four defendants include two combat veterans, one of whom is an ordained minister and the other of whom is a Jewish faith leader. They were arrested at the border fence during a protest supporting immigrants seeking refuge in the U.S. on December 10, 2018. The demonstrators called for the end of detention and deportation of migrants and called on Congress to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The defendants were charged with a federal misdemeanor count of failing to comply with a lawful order when they tried to push past heavily-armed border agents and get to the border wall at Border Field State Park.

The judge found all four defendants not guilty.