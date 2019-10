SAN DIEGO — A semi-truck driver was killed Monday morning when the big rig crashed on Interstate 8 in Boulevard.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 8 east of Ribbonwood Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The big rig overturned, leaving debris across both eastbound lanes, according to the log.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but no details about the driver were immediately available.