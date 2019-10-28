33K SDG&E customers warned of potential outages during Red Flag Warning

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric could shut off power to up to 33,000 customers later this week as forecasted Santa Ana winds are expected to increase wildfire danger, the utility said Monday.

The following communities could be affected:

Alpine

Boulevard

Campo

Descanso

Dulzura

El Cajon

Encinitas

Jacumba

Jamul

Julian

Lakeside

Mount Laguna

Pala

Palomar Mountain

Pauma Valley

Pine Valley

Potrero

Poway

Ramona

Ranchita

Rancho Santa Fe

San Clemente

San Juan Capistrano

Santa Ysabel

Valley Center

Warning Springs

The National Weather Service will institute a “red flag” warning effective from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for the county’s inland valleys and mountains.

The conditions — featuring winds out of the east and northeast at 50 to 80 mph, combined with humidity levels as low as 5% — are likely to be the strongest of the season so far and create “an extreme fire-weather environment,” the federal agency warned.

The highest winds will occur during the late nights and morning hours, with the strongest ones forecast to occur late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to the weather service.

Any fires erupting over the period would tend to spread rapidly and be difficult to extinguish, meteorologists said.

Though the winds are expected to weaken by Friday, very low humidity will remain in the region through the weekend, keeping fire hazards high, according to the NWS.

SDG&E will provide updated notifications to customers within 24 hours of an anticipated power shutoff and again within one to four hours of a shutoff. The utility advised those who receive the notification to be prepared, making sure they have such emergency supplies as water, food, flashlights, extra batteries and cellphone battery packs.

Should any precautionary power shut-off last for more than 24 hours, the utility plans to open temporary aid centers where customers can get water and snacks, charge their cellphones, and get updates.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts here.