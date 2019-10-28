2 arrested after metal horse sculpture stolen from storefront

EL CAJON, Calif. — Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing a metal horse sculpture from outside an equine-related business near El Cajon, authorities said Monday.

The theft occurred on Oct. 2 at Double S Tack and Feed at 14335 Olde Highway 80 and was reported by the business owner 10 days later, according to Sgt. Kelly Moody of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives from the sheriff’s Alpine Station along with counterparts from the Arizona Department of Public Safety recovered the sculpture on Friday in Golden Valley, Arizona, the sheriff’s department reported.

The arrested suspects were identified as Percy Hill, who is believed to be about 56, of Golden Hill and Rick Freeman, who is about 62, from Lakeside, California.

“The community associated with this business instrumental in identifying potential leads for investigators to utilize in this investigation,” Moody said. “It also needs to be mentioned that the business community around this area provided numerous investigative leads through the utilization of surveillance technology.”