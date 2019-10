DEL MAR, Calif. — One person was killed Monday in a multiple-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Del Mar.

The collision was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Camino Del Mar, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim’s name, age and gender were not immediately available and it was unclear if anyone else was injured.

Camino Del Mar was closed to traffic following the fatal crash, the sheriff’s department reported.