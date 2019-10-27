× Two North County fires 90% surrounded

SAN DIEGO — Two wildfires, one in Valley Center and the other east of Ramona, have been contained Sunday at 90 percent, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The “Miller Fire” in Valley Center was a wind-driven wildfire that blackened 37 acres, destroyed a home and forced evacuations.

The blaze broke out at 1 p.m. Friday amid hot, arid and gusty Santa Ana conditions in the area of Cole Grade Road and Miller Lane, about three miles west of Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Cal Fire said.

Deputies cleared residents out of homes on various roads in the area, including Ava Lane, Cole Grade Road, Cole Grade Lane, Cool Valley Road, Coyote Run, Little Quail Run, Puma Trail, Saddleback Road, Villa Sierra Road and Wilhite Lane. Authorities also closed Cole Grade Road to through traffic at Miller Lane, Oak Glen Place and Valley Center Road.

Evacuation orders were lifted late Saturday.

The other fast-moving wildfire scorched nearly 100 open acres east of Ramona. That blaze, dubbed the “Sawday Fire,” burned near the Witch Creek community off Sawday Truck Trail and Little Page Road.

Officials said both fires were contained at 90 percent by 8 a.m. Sunday.

The causes of both fires are still under investigation.