Two killed after van stops in I-5 fast lane

Posted 5:12 PM, October 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, October 27, 2019

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Two occupants of a stopped van on northbound Interstate 5 near Leucadia were killed Sunday when a vehicle crashed into the rear of the van, which caught fire, the CHP said.

The accident happened at 1:43 a.m. when for an unknown reason, the van stopped in the fast lane of I-5, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report. Witnesses at a nearby hotel told the CHP they saw the van on fire after it was hit by another vehicle. The two occupants of the van were killed, the CHP said.

Caltrans San Diego said traffic was shut down on the northbound I-5 lanes for more than 90 minutes.

