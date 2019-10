× Motorcyclist injured after crash in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was involved in a crash in the Little Italy neighborhood Sunday evening.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. at Columbia Street and West Grape Street, just west of Interstate 5.

A Sig Alert was issued at 6:50 p.m., causing traffic delays until about 8 p.m. as officials worked to clear the crash site.

Details regarding the extent of the rider’s injuries were not immediately available.