Man killed while trying to walk across freeway

EL CAJON, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday trying to walk across State Route 94 in Spring Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at 12:44 a.m. when a man reported from a gas station in the 9000 block of Campo Road that his “drunk friend” got out of his vehicle and tried to walk across the freeway, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

The victim was struck by a vehicle on westbound SR-94 and died at the scene, the CHP said. Traffic was shut down in the westbound lanes for at least 30 minutes.