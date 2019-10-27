× Major roads close for CicloSDias bike event

SAN DIEGO — Major thoroughfares in Normal Heights and City Heights closed to car traffic Sunday as residents were encouraged to bike, walk or skate among members of the San Diego Bike Coalition.

The CicloSDias event closed Adams Avenue from Hamilton Street in North Park to Vista Street in Kensington and a handful of other roads, totaling four miles of car-free streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event was a partnership between the San Diego Bike Coalition, local government and business groups like the Adams Avenue Business Association and the City Heights Community Development Corporation.

“We’re looking forward to showing people this mid-city route, and watching people walk, bike and roll down these busy streets,” Bike Coalition Executive Director Andy Hanshaw said. “At CicloSDias, we recreate roads for families to enjoy neighborhoods outside of a car in the hopes they continue to choose other modes of transportation in the future.”