9 arrested at DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO — Nine people were arrested at a downtown San Diego DUI checkpoint overnight.

Officers at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of G Street screened 444 drivers of the 2,403 vehicles that passed through between 11:20 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Thirteen of those drivers were given a field sobriety test of some kind. In addition to the nine DUI arrests, two drivers were cited for driving without a license or with a suspended or revoked license. Three vehicles were impounded.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says checkpoints provide the most effective documented results of any of DUI enforcement strategies and are also cost effective.

The department will be posting additional checkpoints and staffing saturation patrols on Halloween.