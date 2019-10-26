× Thousands remain without power through weekend

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked Saturday to restore power to about 7,450 customers in San Diego County, officials said.

The power was turned off Friday because of severe winds threatening power lines, SDG&E said.

“With improved weather conditions, our crews are able to begin patrolling and will visually inspect power lines in order to begin restoration of power in communities impacted by public safety power shutoffs,” SDG&E said on its website.

The communities affected by the power outage are: Boulevard, Campo, Cuyamaca, Descanso, Julian, La Jolla Reservation, Mesa Grande, Palomar Mountain, Pine Valley, Potrero, Ramona and Santa Ysabel.

SDG&E said six resource centers would be open and offer water and information on outages. The centers opened at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m. They are at:

Descanso Branch Library, 9545 River Drive, Descanso;

Whispering Winds Catholic Camp, 17606 Harrison Park Road, Julian;

Potrero Community Center, 24550 Highway 94, Potrero;

Dulzura Community Center, 1136 Community Building Road, Dulzura;

Warner Springs Resource Center, 30950 CA-79, Warner Springs;

Lake Morena Community Church, 29765 Oak Drive, Campo.

SDG&E will also have two Community Information Centers open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ramona Branch Library, 1275 Main Street, in Ramona, and Valley Center Branch Library at 29200 Cole Grade Road in Valley Center.